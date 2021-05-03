Will Smith shares shirtless photo to illustrate being in 'the worst shape of my life'

Will Smith is feeling a bit down on his body.

The movie star took to Instagram on Monday to share a shirtless photo of himself smiling while outside near a pond. In the snap, the actor is wearing nothing but a black pair of slippers, tight short shorts and a blue track jacket with no shirt on underneath.

Although he’s making a candidly goofy face, the actor captioned the photo by noting that he feels a bit off in the photo.

"I’m gonna be real wit yall," the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star wrote in the caption. "I’m in the worst shape of my life."

As E! News noted, it didn’t take long before Smith’s celebrity friends took to the comments of the post to encourage him that his body is just fine, including his former co-star Nia Long, reality star Jenni "JWoww" Farley, director Ava DuVernay and musicians Questlove and Steve Aoki.

Smith has previously discussed the insecurity he sometimes feels showing himself shirtless after spending so many years being in peak movie star shape.

In his Facebook Watch series, "Bucket List," the entertainer got real about alcohol use and his weight while training for a half-marathon in 2019.

"I think of all the bucket lists, this is the one I'm most concerned about. Like, in my deepest honesty with myself, I really am not sure if I can run 13 miles," he admitted. "Being this far out of shape is kind of a little bit new for me. I didn't drink for over a decade."

"During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I'm out of shape, like, you know, this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new," Will added.

While training for his role as Deadshot in the 2016 "Suicide Squad" film, Smith told Men’s Journal that his workout regimen was so intense that he suffered an injury to his leg.

"When you're 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore," the actor added at the time. "I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn't allow that."

