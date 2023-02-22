Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith
Published

Will Smith jokes about Chris Rock Oscars slap in new video

Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years following the slap

By Emily Trainham | Fox News
Why Will Smith slap reverberates Video

Why Will Smith slap reverberates

Actor quits Academy, offers new apology

Will Smith caused a major controversy when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Despite all the backlash he received after the incident, Smith is now joking about it in a new video he shared to TikTok.

In the video, he showed himself listening to another TikTok creator explaining "an absolutely unhinged exercise."

As he listened thoughtfully, the other person said, "Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you?"

WILL SMITH'S OSCAR SLAP WAS GIVEN AN ‘INADEQUATE’ RESPONSE, ACADEMY PRESIDENT SAYS

Will Smith won the Best Actor award for his work in "King Richard."

Will Smith won the Best Actor award for his work in "King Richard." (MICHAEL TRAN)

She explained that after doing this, "You will get an answer in your mind from intuition."

As she gave examples of what kind of objects you could use for this exercise, Smith looked off to the side, out of view of his camera.

WILL SMITH ‘UNDERSTANDS’ IF PEOPLE AREN'T ‘READY’ TO SEE NEW FILM AFTER OSCARS SLAP: ‘ABSOLUTELY RESPECT THAT’

He then reached over and pulled out his Oscar, giving the camera an exaggerated emotional look before turning back to the statue. He ended the video as he opened his mouth, possibly to ask the award what it thinks of him.

Will Smith jokes about his Oscars slap on TikTok

Will Smith jokes about his Oscars slap on TikTok (Will Smith/TikTok)

Will Smith took issue with Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leading him to slap the comedian across the face at the 2022 Oscars.

Will Smith took issue with Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leading him to slap the comedian across the face at the 2022 Oscars. (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

The video seemed to be a joke, and that was how many of his followers took it.

"Least he’s got a sense of humor," one person wrote along with three laughing emojis.

"If you can't laugh at yourself right lol love it," another person said.

Others did not appreciate Smith making light of the incident. One of his followers suggested the statue would tell him, "You don’t deserve me."

Will Smith suggested he slapped Chris Rock to "protect" his family.

Will Smith suggested he slapped Chris Rock to "protect" his family. ( Isa Foltin/WireImage)

While presenting an award during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Rock made a joke directed at Pinkett Smith referencing her bald head. The actress and Smith's wife of over 25 years suffers from alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss.

She did not seem pleased by the remark, and seconds later, Smith stood up, climbed the stairs to the stage and slapped Rock, who appeared stunned.

When he was seated again, Smith yelled at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were seemingly having a good time at the Oscars before the incident.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were seemingly having a good time at the Oscars before the incident. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Smith was allowed to remain at the event, even winning the Best Actor award later in the night. During his speech, he apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees and joked that he hoped they would let him come back in the future.

Later, the Academy announced that Smith would be banned from the ceremony for the next 10 years.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

