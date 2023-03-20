Whitney Cummings says comedians have 'become the enemy' as societal issues surface

Whitney Cummings shared her confusion on comedians being labeled bullies who incite violence in a new interview.

Cummings, who launched her career in the 2000s, claimed comedians have become "the enemy."

"I don’t have to tell you, over the past couple of years, comedy has taken quite a hit," she told Page Six. "It became super obvious that there were some issues in our society … which you know, it’s usually our job to comment on and confront, and all of a sudden, comedians started becoming like the enemy."

Cummings emphasized that a comedian's job was to discuss "sensitive subjects" in order to "help everyone cope and to laugh at horrible things."

"Then all of a sudden for a litany of reasons, people started saying, ‘Comedians are bullies, and they’re causing violence’ and we’re like, ‘Wait, what?'"

The actress has launched a new show titled "Whitney Cummings Presents," where she will interview comedians. Dan Levy is set to make an appearance, according to Page Six. Cummings "would like to create a space where comedians don’t have to be scared anymore."

"So we can be the country that at least we’ve been trying to be."

The "Accused" star began her career in comedy working on the MTV show "Punk'd." Her fourth comedy special premiered on Netflix in 2019. She's also known for the creation of NBC's' "Two Broke Girls," and has appeared in "Made of Honor" and "The Wedding Ringer."

Cummings has publicly supported Chris Rock after he was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

"This marks the one year anniversary @chrisrock was physically assaulted and nobody stood up to help," she wrote on Twitter. "His brialliant [sic] special on Netflix is brillaitmt [sic]. He continues to be one of our ur [sic] bravest. an honor to [be] on earth the same time as you."

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head while presenting an award. Following the slap, nothing was done and Smith went on to accept the award for best actor.

He was later banned from attending any Academy Awards-related events for 10 years.

