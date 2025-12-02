Expand / Collapse search
Music Industry News

White House fires back after Sabrina Carpenter slams ICE video using her song

Pop star called administration's ICE video using her music 'evil and disgusting'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
The White House unleashed a scathing response to pop star Sabrina Carpenter after she blasted the administration for using her music without permission in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video.

Carpenter called the video, set to her hit song "Juno," "evil and disgusting," writing on X, "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

When asked about the singer's comment, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital, "Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

COUNTRY SINGER GOES VIRAL FOR ENRAGED REACTION TO ICE RAIDS, CALLS OUT CHRISTIANS SUPPORTING DEPORTATIONS

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter took offense to ICE using her song in a video. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The clash erupted after the official White House account posted a video on X showing what appear to be ICE raids set to Carpenter’s song.

The caption — a play on her lyrics — read, "Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," followed by a waving emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans quickly rallied behind Carpenter, praising her for speaking out.

White House flags

A spokesperson for the White House stood firm despite Carpenter's criticism. (Getty Images)

"Proud to support an artist who uses her platform to support vulnerable, marginalized and demonized groups of people with her voice and charitable efforts," one user wrote.

Another added, as they referenced Olivia Rodrigo: "her, olivia … are on right side of the history … i hate to break it to y'all but our new generation popstars are braver and vocal about social issues than old popstars."

Last month, Rodrigo blasted the administration for using her music without permission to promote immigration enforcement.

Olivia Rodrigo posing for the press

Olivia Rodrigo called out the Department of Homeland Security for using her music in a social media post promoting deportations. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Carpenter also received backlash for her comment, with critics defending the White House’s stance.

Sabrina Carpenter wears pink at the BRIT Awards

Carpenter received both praise and criticism for her comment to the White House. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

"The job of the government is to put Americans first. It’s not inhumane for those who don’t belong here to go home. Americans should prioritize Americans and the government should prioritize Americans. That’s all there is to it," one commenter wrote.

Another pointed to a past controversy to call Carpenter’s criticism hypocritical.

"You used a Catholic Church to film a music video laden with sexual innuendo, and then defended yourself by claiming ‘Jesus was a Carpenter too’. You have no right to call things evil or disgusting."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Carpenter for comment.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

