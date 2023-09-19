Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune' contract as co-host through 2025-26 season

Ryan Seacrest set to host beginning fall 2024 after Pat Sajak retired in June following 41 seasons with game show

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak gets emotional as daughter fills in for Vanna White Video

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak gets emotional as daughter fills in for Vanna White

(Video courtesy: Wheel of Fortune) Longtime game show host Pat Sajak said he was ‘going to cry’ when his daughter Maggie Sajak filled in for Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

Vanna White extended her contract with "Wheel of Fortune" for two years as long-time host Pat Sajak prepares to leave in 2024.

White signed a two-year contract extension as co-host of the popular game show through the 2025-26 season as Ryan Seacrest will take over for Sajak in fall 2024, according to a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Terms of White's new contract were not disclosed.

Sajak announced his retirement from "Wheel" in June after hosting since 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

VANNA WHITE MISSES ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ FOR FIRST TIME IN 30 YEARS: HER UPCOMING ABSENCE EXPLAINED

Vanna White

CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE - Vanna White. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

"As previously announced, Wheel of Fortune’s Season 41, which kicked off this past week, will be the last for host Pat Sajak," the statement said. 

"The show will celebrate the 41-derful seasons with him at the helm. Co-host Vanna White has extended her contract for an additional two years, keeping her revealing letters at the iconic puzzleboard through the 2025-2026 season."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White became Sajak's regular co-host in December 1982 after Susan Stafford left the show months before.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Trending