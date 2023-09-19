Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune' contract as co-host through 2025-26 season

Vanna White extended her contract with "Wheel of Fortune" for two years as long-time host Pat Sajak prepares to leave in 2024.

White signed a two-year contract extension as co-host of the popular game show through the 2025-26 season as Ryan Seacrest will take over for Sajak in fall 2024, according to a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Terms of White's new contract were not disclosed.

Sajak announced his retirement from "Wheel" in June after hosting since 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

"As previously announced, Wheel of Fortune’s Season 41, which kicked off this past week, will be the last for host Pat Sajak," the statement said.

"The show will celebrate the 41-derful seasons with him at the helm. Co-host Vanna White has extended her contract for an additional two years, keeping her revealing letters at the iconic puzzleboard through the 2025-2026 season."

White became Sajak's regular co-host in December 1982 after Susan Stafford left the show months before.