'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest face-plants while attempting stunt on game show

"Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest is no stranger to onstage mishaps.

During the May 19 episode of the beloved game show, the 50-year-old TV host took a tumble during the closing segment, igniting a wholesome response from co-host Vanna White.

While wrapping up the "Margaritaville"-themed episode, Seacrest tripped over his feet and managed to do a full somersault while trying to get onto his inflatable parrot-shaped pool float.

"I need a breather after that," he told White, who was comfortably lounging on her float. "Why do you look like you’ve done this before?"

"Because I have. Just relax," she responded.

"I’ve never heard that term before," he joked.

"Ryan Seacrest is my spirit animal," one fan commented.

This is not the first time the TV host has wiped out on stage. In April, Seacrest took a dramatic tumble while filming the game show.

During the episode, he revealed that one of his favorite new festivals is the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival, which is hosted in the United Kingdom. He explained that participants at the festival race down a hill to chase after a wheel of cheese. At the end of the race, participants win the massive cheese wheel.

In an effort to demonstrate, Seacrest took a tumble and face-planted on the stage.

"Oh no! Are you going to be OK?" White asked Seacrest before confirming, "He’s OK!"

The "American Idol" host ran back to center stage and held up the "Wheel of Fortune" cheese. He then hid behind White, out of breath and waved goodnight to the viewers.

In one viral moment from a March episode, a former professional wrestler named Bill Page put Seacrest in a headlock.

Page was seen grabbing Seacrest by the neck, with one arm underneath the host's chin and the other firmly on top of his head. At first, Seacrest did not resist and was all smiles. However, as Page continued to hold the host in a headlock and lowered his body to the ground, Seacrest began to tap out.

The host continuously banged his hand on the game show table, as he indicated that he had enough of the intense wrestling move.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.