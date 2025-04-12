‘Wheel of Fortune’ star Vanna White sets strict rules, schedule to stay glamorous at 68

Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to maintaining her looks while balancing a healthy lifestyle.

White, 68, listed several health tips that have helped her stay youthful, which involve a strict diet and a minimal work schedule.

When the iconic game-show co-host isn’t turning the letters on the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle board, fans may be surprised to find out how casual White truly is behind the 8,000 fancy gowns she’s worn over the decades.

During a recent appearance on "Wheel" co-host Ryan Seacrest’s iHeartRadio show, "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," White shared her go-to snack.

"You already know what I snack on, don’t you? … Yeah, nuts," White told Seacrest, 50, laughing.

While White normally snacks on healthy foods, she confessed that there's one sweet treat that sometimes gets her to give into temptation, but not completely.

"I will say when I come in in the morning, they have these incredible spread of doughnuts. It is so hard to not eat a doughnut, and every once in a while I will get a little doughnut hole. I can’t resist … but I won’t eat the whole thing," White admitted.

The "Wheel of Fortune" co-host also shared her favorite thing to eat for lunch.

"What’s your favorite lunch? A turkey Thanksgiving Day feast or something?" Seacrest asked.

White replied, "Yeah, they call it a ‘Bobby.’ Basically, it’s a sandwich with turkey and dressing and cranberry sauce."

"It’s the day after Thanksgiving," Seacrest teased.

The "American Idol" host also told fans what he enjoys snacking on.

"I have seed crackers that I always complain about," Seacrest answered.

Before the two co-hosts enter the stage for "Wheel of Fortune," he added that they normally check out each other’s teeth to make sure there’s no food stuck in between before going on camera. But it’s not always a success.

"I say to Vanna backstage, ‘Are there any sesame seeds in my teeth?’ and she says to me, ‘Is there any lipstick on my teeth?’"

He added, "It doesn’t matter if there is, because the doors are already opening, so it’s not like we’re going to save each other anyway… seed crackers and salmon is what I eat in between."

While White is disciplined with her diet, her light work schedule may also play an important role in helping to keep her glamorous.

Last month, during an appearance on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," White set the record straight after the radio broadcast's co-host, Nate Marino, told her he had only recently learned the hit series didn't air live every night.

"We film about 34 days a year," White said. "That's it."

"But [we film] six shows a day. Come on, you could feel bad for me," she added as the hosts expressed their amazement.

"I do not feel sorry for you one bit," Duran quipped. "That sounds like a great job."

"That's six different dresses a day," exclaimed co-host Danielle Monaro.

"It is," White said with a smile.

For decades, the TV personality had never repeated a dress until one instance in 2020 due to a production mistake.

While on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," White revealed she'd rather be in sweats than a dress in her everyday life.

When one of the hosts asked White if she enjoys wearing dresses on the weekends, Seacrest chimed in.

"Can I answer this for her? She likes to wear Uggs and sweats … you will never see her in a dress in the wild or on a weekend," he remarked.

"We actually dress the same on the way into work: jeans … Uggs and a sweatshirt. You don’t know who’s who when you’re far away on the lot. ‘Vanna, Ryan?!’"

As the "Wheel of Fortune" co-host has graced the game-show stage for more than 8,000 episodes and donned thousands of dresses during her illustrious career, she revealed that none of them actually belonged to her.

"Do you own the dresses, do you rent them, do you get to keep them?" a radio host asked. White laughed and replied, "No, no, no, none of the above."

White works hard to feel good in all those gorgeous gowns.

Last October, White showed off her toned arms as she lifted dumbbells in a dress, heels and full-on makeup.

"See, I wear a lot of sleeveless dresses, so I have to keep the muscles going," she laughed as she lifted the weights above her head.

She handed the weights to Seacrest: "Let’s see how you do it."

Seacrest did workout squats in his suit as he lifted the dumbbells and showed White some new moves.

"Just a little pre-show workout!" White’s Instagram caption read.

"Wheel of Fortune" premiered on television in 1975. Pat Sajak started hosting in 1981, with co-host White joining him the following year.

In June 2023, the former longtime host, Sajak, announced he would be stepping down from his hosting duties.

Sajak’s retirement marked an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks after his announcement, Seacrest was officially named as his replacement.

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host White later signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season.