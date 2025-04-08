'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest wipes out on stage

"Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest took a dramatic tumble on the game show stage.

The 50-year-old revealed that one of his favorite new festivals is the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival, which is hosted in the United Kingdom.

He explained that participants at the festival race down a hill to chase after a wheel of cheese. At the end of the race, participants win the massive cheese wheel.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT PUTS RYAN SEACREST IN A HEADLOCK

"So what could be better?" Seacrest said in a video posted on the official "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram account.

Longtime co-host Vanna White then asked Seacrest, "You ready to try it?" as she held a large wheel of cheese with the game show’s logo printed on the front.

"I was born for this," Seacrest replied.

As White, 68, rolled the cheese wheel, Seacrest sprinted after it.

However, as he lunged forward, he seemingly took a wrong step and took a hard fall over the cheese wheel. His entire body dove forward, as he belly-flopped and face-planted on the stage.

A loud thud was heard on the ground, as the camera panned to his "Wheel of Fortune" co-host, who looked utterly shocked.

"Oh no! Are you going to be OK?" White asked Seacrest before confirming, "He’s OK!"

The "American Idol" host ran back to center stage and held up the "Wheel of Fortune" cheese. He then hid behind White, out of breath and waved goodnight to the viewers.

Comments poured in after Seacrest’s tumble on the game show stage.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTESTANT KNOCKS RYAN SEACREST TO GROUND DURING BIZARRE MOMENT

"Vanna had better be ready to step in for Ryan in case he injures himself!" one fan wrote with laughing emojis.

Another comment read, "I know that hurt! But he got right back up! Yay ryan."

"Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, sorry Ryan… you are Humpty tonight," a viewer added with amusement.

The "Wheel of Fortune" video caption read, "If we had a nickel for every time Ryan ended up on the floor this season..."

This wasn’t Seacrest’s first game show stunt of the season.

The host has kept viewers on their toes, and recently had a moment with a contestant who was a former professional wrestler.

Last month, "Wheel of Fortune" player Bill Page from Wilmington, Delaware, kicked off his game by putting Seacrest in a headlock.

In a clip shared by former host Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, she asked Page if he'd expected to show off his wrestling moves during his time on the show.

"I wasn't sure. I said I did pro wrestling, and they said, ‘What kind of moves can you put on Ryan?’" the contestant laughed. "I said, ‘I guess the easiest one would be a headlock.’"

In the viral moment, Page is seen grabbing Seacrest by the neck, with one arm underneath the host's chin and the other firmly on top of his head.

At first, Seacrest didn't resist and was all smiles. However, as Page continued to hold the host in a headlock and lowered his body to the ground, Seacrest began to tap out.