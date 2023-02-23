What Richard Belzer 'taught' Mariska Hargitay: ‘It was such a privilege to know him’

Mariska Hargitay is mourning the loss of her longtime friend and former co-star Richard Belzer.

During a recent appearance on "The Today Show," the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star spoke about her relationship with Belzer and what she'll miss most about him.

"What a heart and soul," Hargitay explained. "He was family and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust, and he brought so much joy to the set. And, boy, did this man love children. He was this acerbic, quick-witted, brilliant mind, and yet he would melt in the sight of a child.

"He was just such a beautiful and complex [person], and it was such a privilege to know him."

RICHARD BELZER, 'LAW & ORDER' STAR, DEAD AT 78

Belzer's family announced Sunday the beloved actor and comedian died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France. Along with the announcement, Belzer's friend Bill Scheft revealed the actor's last words were "'F--- you, motherf-----.'"

Hargitay initially paid tribute to her friend Sunday, shortly after news of his death broke, taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about Belzer and the friendship they had.

"Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years," she wrote. "How lucky the angels are to have you. I love you so very much, now and forever."

The two worked together on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" for 15 seasons from 1999 to 2014 as Olivia Benson and John Munch. In that time, the show also starred Ice-T and Christopher Meloni as Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Elliot Stabler, respectively. Prior to joining the cast of "SVU," Belzer starred as John Munch in "Homicide: Life on the Street," from 1993 to 1999.

While on "The Today Show," Hargitay also spoke about her former co-star Meloni, and whether she thinks their two characters will ever get together romantically, something fans have been asking for since the opening season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"All you need to know is Benson and Stabler love each other deeply," Hargitay said.

When pressed to elaborate, she jokingly added, "You know, the show is probably only gonna go another 23 years, so I think we should just wait and see."

In April 2021, Meloni returned to the "Law & Order" universe in a new spin-off, and fans instantly began to wonder if there was a possibility of a relationship between the characters, especially considering Stabler's wife died in the first episode.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two actors often post about each other on their Instagram accounts, not only showcasing their close bond as friends, but also teasing fans about their characters' relationship status.