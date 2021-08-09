Britney Spears channels Selena Gomez when she feels ‘hopeless’: ‘Kill them with kindness’

Britney Spears is cooking with Selena in her latest Instagram subliminal.

On Monday, the 39-year-old singer took to the social media platform where she commands the interest of some 33 million followers and shouted out "Selena + Chef" star and actress Selena Gomez, 29, while re-sharing a cooking video from author Chef Jake Cohen.

"In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!!," Spears started in an extended post caption. "As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness!!!"

"Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on," she continued, adding three shrugging emojis.

Referencing the video of an artistic avocado toast being hastily prepared, Spears pressed: "Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA."

Cohen also reacted to Spears sharing the video post and added his own anecdote of the very public situation surrounding her looming 13-year conservatorship.

"Beyond shook that THE BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS shared my content and grateful it brought her a little joy during this dark, challenging time," the cookbook author wrote. "Above all the takeaway from her caption will always be #FREEBRITNEY!!!"

Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart filed an ex parte application on Aug. 5, requesting that the upcoming Sept. 29 hearing in her conservatorship case be moved to later this month.

The request was denied by a judge on Monday and the hearing to determine her father, Jamie Spears’ status with the conservatorship is still set for September.