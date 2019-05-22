Wendy Williams' son arrested after alleged physical altercation with dad: reports

TV personality Wendy Williams‘ son was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with his father, according to multiple outlets' reports.

The young man, Kevin Hunter Jr., was charged with simple assault after an incident in West Orange Tuesday evening, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey told People magazine on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was processed and released by the West Orange Police Department the same night, reports the news site. He was not taken to county jail.

Kevin Jr. is the only child of Williams and Kevin Sr. In April, the couple announced they were divorcing after nearly 22 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the father and son clashed -- with Kevin Jr. allegedly punching his dad in the face -- and police were summoned.

Per the gossip site, the incident occurred at a store parking lot after the two got into an argument over the impending divorce.

Citing sources, TMZ reports that the altercation turned physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. then reportedly punched his father in the face to break the hold.

"Kevin Jr. was a bit aggressive towards his father and his father tried to control the situation," a source told Entertainment Tonight, claiming: "Kevin Jr. then punched his father in the face and the cops were called sometime later. Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. have always had a great relationship. Not everything is as it appears, and Kevin Sr. looks forward to moving past this."

Kevin Sr. told TMZ on Wednesday that he would "not be pursuing this matter legally."

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally," he said. "Things are not always how they appear.”

Kevin Sr. and a rep for Williams did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.