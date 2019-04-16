Wendy Williams' estranged husband Kevin Hunter speaks out on divorce: 'I apologize to my wife'

Wendy Williams' estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, spoke out about her divorce filing and hinted that he wants to repair the damage he's done to their marriage — though he wouldn't specify exactly what that was.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said in a statement to People on Tuesday morning. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

He continued, “28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."

"No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine," he said. “I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

Williams, 54, and Hunter, 46, married in November 1997. They share son Kevin Jr., 19.

Hunter was reported to have fathered a child with a mistress last month, and sources claimed that the stress from the pregnancy news sent Williams into a downward spiral and triggered her drug relapse.

It wouldn't be Hunter's first alleged infidelity. Cheating rumors have plagued the couple for nearly 20 years, and in her 2001 memoir "Wendy's Got the Heat," Williams claimed that she caught Hunter cheating on her just after their son's birth. Before filing for divorce, she consistently denied any marital discord.

Hunter's apology may be too little, too late, however. The talk show host has been living in a sober house and announced Monday that she'd be leaving the facility shortly to start a new life as a single woman.

"In just a few days, you know," she said, "it'll be Wendy on her own."