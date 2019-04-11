Wendy Williams, husband Kevin Hunter to divorce after 21 years of marriage

Wendy Williams and her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, are ending their marriage.

Williams' attorney told the New York Post on Thursday that the couple is getting divorced. The news comes after years of cheating rumors have plagued the pair of more than two decades.

A rep for Williams did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Williams and Hunter's union has been fodder for tabloids for years, but allegations of infidelity ramped up in recent weeks after the talk show host revealed she was living in a sober house last month.

"There’s such a stigma to substance abuse. Everyone thinks it’s going to be the bum on the corner," Williams shared on her show earlier this week. "I’m the face of it. How about you? Sometimes you just need to go someplace and get atone with your sobriety and your 12 steps."

The talk show host, 54, and Hunter, 46, married in November 1997. They share an 18-year-old son named Kevin Jr. Williams was married previously to an unidentified salesman in 1994 which she detailed in her 2001 memoir, "Wendy's Got the Heat."