Wendy Williams reveals she's been living in a sober house, seeking treatment for addiction

Wendy Williams is seeking treatment for addiction, she revealed on her show Tuesday.

“You know me for being a very open and honest person. You know Kevin and I have the Hunter Foundation for the good of the people and we recently launched out 888-HUNTER number for people who are in the struggle of addiction. Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” a weeping Williams, 54, told her studio audience.

"When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show, I do Pilates ... You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past," she said. "I never went to a place to get treatment. I don't know how. God was just sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”

The talk show host revealed that she goes to the facility after work and personal obligations daily and still lives a "glamorous" life despite her struggles.

“After I go to the Pilates I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area, and I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help,” she said. “They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. there's no autographs, there's no nothing. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It’s been really interesting, this ride.”

She continued, “Only Kevin [Hunter, Sr., her husband] and Kevin [Jr., her son] know about this. And that is my truth."

Williams revealed that she kept her struggle a secret from the rest of her family and friends.

"Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here. After I finish my appointments … I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family," she confessed. "We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 p.m., lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you. So that is my truth.”

Williams had been absent from her show for the bulk of early 2019. She initially cited complications from Graves' disease for her hiatus.

A rep for Williams did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.