Wendy Williams emerges for first time in over a year after disclosing dementia and aphasia diagnosis

It's been nearly a year and a half since Wendy Williams has been photographed out in public, and only six months since her team revealed the famous talk show host had been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

But last week, Williams, 60, resurfaced in New Jersey at a holistic shop. Accompanied by her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. Williams smiled for a photo with the store's owner, which generated buzz online. The shop is frequented by Hunter Jr., who is a friend of the owner.

The store's manager told Fox News Digital that Hunter Jr. "wanted to show [his mother] more about natural living…more about herbs."

He said Williams, who smiled for the photo-op with a bouquet of flowers, white moon boots and signature pink lipstick, was "bubbly" and "super friendly."

"She was very, very strong, sharp in conversation. She was moving completely on her own," he shared. "There was no concern of her physical status…as far as like, you know, being wobbly or anything."

Admitting he wasn't privy to her medical condition when she was inside the store, the manager told Fox News Digital he "was surprised" people had been inquiring about Williams' health because "she seemed normal."

A representative for Williams did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In February, Williams' team publicly shared the depths of her health struggles.

"As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," a public statement from her team read. Williams had taken several absences from her talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," beginning in 2017 after fainting on air. During an episode in 2019, she revealed she was living in a sober house.

"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions," the statement continued.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

Following the announcement, Williams expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of support, sharing in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, "I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story."

"I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD. I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated," she concluded.

Williams has also spoken openly about her struggles with alcohol and drug abuse.