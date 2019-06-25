Wendy Williams' son pleads not guilty to alleged assault against Kevin Hunter

Kevin Hunter Jr. pleaded not guilty for allegedly assaulting his father, Kevin Hunter, TMZ reported.

The 18-year-old son of Kevin Sr. and daytime talk show host Wendy Williams appeared in a New Jersey court on Tuesday for his arraignment following his May 21 arrest for getting into a brawl with his father outside of Krauszer’s Food Stores in West Orange. Hunter Jr. wore a white button-down shirt without a tie and black slacks for the appearance.

The prosecutor reportedly asked for more time to review the case, and no action was taken.

WENDY WILLIAMS' MYSTERY MAN IS A 27-YEAR-OLD FELON

A source told Page Six that both Williams and Kevin Sr. — who are in the midst of a divorce — were at the courthouse but stayed outside of the courtroom so as not to make a spectacle.

As Page Six exclusively revealed, the fight began after Kevin Jr. called his father “a b—h” and resulted in Kevin Jr.’s arrest for domestic violence simple assault.

According to a heavily redacted police report we obtained, responding officers were told that things escalated after Kevin Jr.’s comment, causing Kevin Sr. to strike his son “with a closed fist to the face,” which Kevin Sr. later denied.

WENDY WILLIAMS TEARS UP TALKING ABOUT ESTRANGED HUSBAND

The two were separated by a bystander, and then Kevin Jr. proceeded to call his mother, who was not present at the scene. The family’s home is located in nearby Livingston, NJ, though Williams has moved to New York City since filing for divorce.

Kevin Jr. had no signs of injury or complaints of pain and refused medical attention following the incident.

A rep for Williams didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article originally appeared on Page Six.