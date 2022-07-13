'Weird Al' Yankovic tells Alanis Morissette to 'stay in your lane' after singer tweets pun from '90s hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Weird Al" Yankovic jumped into a Twitter thread earlier this week after noticing Alanis Morissette’s hilarious play on words.

Morissette shared a fan image captured in a parking lot of an "Alanis Landscaping" trailer hitched to the back of a truck.

The devoted "Jagged Little Pill" album enthusiast captioned the shot, "You Oughta Mow,"⁠ an ode to one of Morissette’s most popular songs, "You Oughta Know," which was released in 1995.

Not missing a beat, Morissette shared the tweet with a laugh-crying emoji, and wrote, "And I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away …"

She matched up her pun exactly to her original lyrics: "And I’m here, to remind you of the mess you left when you went away."

Hundreds of thousands of fans liked and shared the tweet, which went viral.

Yankovic is known for his expert approach to parodies on songs such as "Eat It" to the tune of Michael Jackson’s "Beat It," and "Like a Surgeon" for Madonna’s classic ‘80s song "Like a Virgin."

Reminding everyone he’s the true wizard with words, Yankovic tweeted back to the vocal powerhouse, "Hey! Stay in your lane!"

Lynda Carter, who starred as "Wonder Woman" in the ‘70s, added a few more lines to Morissette’s rendition.

"It's not fair, to deny me of the shrubs and trees you would plant for me," she tweeted, which garnered thousands of likes.

While Yankovic, whose full name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic, hasn't fully parodied any of Morissette's songs before, he created part of a parody, "Fast Food," played to her song "Thank You," which was in a medley of performances from a 1999-2000 tour.

He also added a portion of "You Oughta Know" to his "Alternative Polka" medley years ago.