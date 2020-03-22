'Weird Al' Yankovic pokes fun at Madonna's own 'Vogue' coronavirus parody: 'Not so easy, is it?'

"Weird Al" Yankovic had some fun at the expense of Madonna after she shared an updated version of one of her hit songs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, Madonna raised some eyebrows when she uploaded a video of herself singing about the food she had laying around the house to the tune of "Vogue."

"C'mon go- let's go eat some fried fish! Fried fish," Madonna belted into a hairbrush while in the bathroom. "'C'mon Vogue-' I mean 'Go- let's go eat some fried fish! Fried fish!"

She continued, "Because there's no more pasta, oh no, so we're gonna eat some fried fish! Fried fish!"

Well, it appeared that the legend of parody music was not entirely impressed.

"See? Not so easy, is it?" Yankovic tweeted on Saturday.

Yankovic made a name for himself for his comical parodies to iconic songs. One of his best-known parodies is "Like a Surgeon," a spoof on Madonna's hit "Like a Virgin."