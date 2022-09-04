The Weeknd cancels sold-out LA stadium concert during show after his voice 'went out' singing third song

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles concert moments after he began singing Saturday night at SoFi Stadium amid vocal concerns.

Fans packed the newly-built, 70,000-seat arena in Inglewood, California, for the second, sold-out night of his "After Hours Til Dawn" global stadium tour, only to be left disappointed a few songs into the show when he pulled the plug on the entire production.

He later tweeted, "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

The Weeknd, whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was reportedly in the middle of performing "Can't Feel My Face" when he stopped the concert and walked off the stage.

He returned moments later with an apology, and said he couldn't continue on with the show.

"I can’t give you the concert I want to give you," he said via Billboard. "I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it.

"I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry."

He reportedly stood on stage while the crowd cheered in support and added, ""You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much." Fans sang his 2021 "Save Your Tears" as they left the stadium.

The Weeknd's tour has been marred with changes since the coronavirus pandemic, and was initially set to launch as an arena tour in 2020, only to be set back in 2021 and again in 2022.

He finally found a date to start on July 8 for a newly established stadium tour in his Toronto, Canada hometown, but was forced to postpone the date after a Rogers wireless network outage.

Despite the issues, Billboard reported he's heading across the world with stops in Europe, New Zealand, Africa and the Middle East.

In addition to live performances, Tesfaye stars in the upcoming HBO television drama, "The Idol," which he co-created with "Euphoria" writer Sam Levinson.