Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported.

Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly.

The fire appeared to engulf a bus or trailer in the parking area of the stadium. Photos posted to social media show a burned out shell of a vehicle that was completely destroyed by the fire.

TEXAS CHEMICAL PLANT CATCHES FIRE FORCING EVACUATION, SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS

Stunned fans pulled out their phones to record the massive flames. Thick black smoke can be seen rising from the parking area as first responders rushed to the scene.

OHIO CHEMICAL PLANT FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Weeknd was scheduled to play at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour,’ according to the venue's website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Allegiant Stadium for more information on the fire but have yet to hear back.