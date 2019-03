The “Weekend Update” segment of “Saturday Night Live” took aim at President Trump’s two-hour speech, which was delivered earlier in the day at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside Washington.

“It started with Trump coming out and hugging the American flag like Lennie from 'Of Mice and Men,'" WU co-anchor Colin Jost said, comparing Trump to a mentally disabled character in the 1937 John Steinbeck novella.

“What the hell was that?" Jost continued. "And then after that patriotic #MeToo moment, it somehow got crazy from there.”

Jost quickly cut to a montage of clips from the speech, during which Trump spoke in a Southern drawl to mock former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, referenced what appeared to be Hillary Clinton’s emails, said he flew to Iraq after feeling lonely in the White House around Christmastime -- and described a bizarre conversation with a general calling himself “Raisin' Kane.”

“What the hell kind of a name… I said, 'Raisin, like the fruit?,” Trump said. “I’m gonna regret this speech.”

Last year, the Weekend Update segment of "SNL" sparked a furor when cast member Pete Davidson joked about Dan Crenshaw, a wounded military veteran who was then running for a U.S. House seat in Texas. Davidson said Crenshaw's eye patch, worn because of a war injury, made him look like "a hitman in a porno movie."

Crenshaw, who now serves in Congress after winning his election. appeared on the program a week later and received an on-air apology from Davidson.