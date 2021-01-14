Wayne Brady on whether or not he'd host 'Jeopardy!'

Wayne Brady is juggling multiple projects in 2021, but could hosting "Jeopardy!" be another gig?

The actor, host, and producer has an upcoming game show on Fox called "Game of Talents" and is currently developing a new comedy series at CBS based on his blended family.

Brady, who partnered up with Royal Canin to host the second annual Puppy Pre-Show, which will air prior to the AKC National Championship presented by the brand, spoke to Fox News about if he would ever consider adding "Jeopardy!" to his already full plate.

Brady was hesitant.

"Why would I? I already hosting a show and I'm an actor, and that [show has] a wonderful legacy. And whoever hosts it, I'm sure, will be absolutely amazing because that is what they want to do," he said.

"That's a very specific type of show. So I would rather watch it than host it. I've got my [own] lane," Brady added.

The Emmy-winner hopes whoever takes over "Jeopardy!" full-time pays respect to the late, great Alex Trebek, who died in November after battling pancreatic cancer.

Trebek started hosting the iconic game show in 1984 and presided over more than 8,000 episodes.

In the interim, "Jeopardy!" producers announced Wednesday that Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik "will each take their turn as guest hosts... As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice," the show's official Twitter account said.

Brady said right now he's focused on writing his new CBS show.

"It's about my blended family of my daughter, her mother, who is my ex-wife and my ex-wife's boyfriend, and the four of us coexisting and forming our own nuclear family," he explained.

"I think it's funny. It's informed by our real life and the situations that we find ourselves in. And I think it's relatable because it's also aspirational. There are plenty of people that want to be able to have a relationship with their ex. But it's all about the work. So that's what the show is about, really. It's about the work that it takes to be that family," Brady said.

The actual AKC National Championship show is airing on Jan. 17 on ABC.