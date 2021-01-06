'Jeopardy!' taps Aaron Rodgers and more celebs to guest host

The search for a new "Jeopardy!" host continues.

The iconic game show lost its longtime emcee, Alex Trebek, in November after he died following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

The Emmy winner served as the host for "Jeopardy!" since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes.

Until a permanent host is announced by Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, interim hosts have been tapped.

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings," the show's official Twitter account said in November. "Additional guest hosts to be announced."

Check out the list below:

Ken Jennings

Contestant Ken Jennings, whose 74-game winning streak and $2.52 million in earnings are show records, is the first to take over for Trebek.

Jennings made his guest host debut on Monday. He will helm the show for a few episodes.

Jennings said of the honor: "There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping 'Jeopardy!' out with this in January."

He was also announced as a consulting producer on the series in September and has been a regular face on "Jeopardy!"

Katie Couric

According to the Los Angeles Times, the morning news anchor will briefly step in to guest host.

The 63-year-old helmed the "Today" show from 1991 to 2006. She also anchored "CBS Evening News" for five years. Couric now runs her own media company that produces documentaries and podcasts.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will guest host "Jeopardy!" after the playoffs end, the Green Bay Packers quarterback recently revealed.

Rodgers said he was a huge fan of Trebek and considers the gig an honor.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show." "They’re doing some guest hosting spots and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to do one of those."

Rodgers was a winning "Celebrity Jeopardy!" contestant in 2015.

"The show has been so special to me over the years," Rodgers told the Associated Press. "It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years — 6 o'clock, watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015, that was a dream come true. It really was. To be on there, to get to meet Alex was just such a special moment. We're all obviously sad about his passing."

"I may have jumped the gun a little bit, so I apologize to ‘Jeopardy!’ if they wanted to announce it," he added. "I just got so excited on the show earlier. It kind of just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out. It is very exciting. It's for the offseason. We'll be even more excited when that opportunity gets a little closer."

