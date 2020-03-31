Wayne Brady on self-isolating with his daughter, ex-wife and her boyfriend: 'We are a family'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wayne Brady is in a unique situation during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 47-year-old comedian recently spoke with Access Hollywood, where he revealed that he is in self-isolation with his 17-year-old daughter Maile, as well as his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend.

"My ex-wife Mandy and I, we have a different and a very special situation than a lot of people that co-parent... For the entire duration of [Malie's] life, we have co-parented as best friends," Brady explained, adding that he and Taketa "live virtually next door to each other."

"Our quarantining is a little different, we quarantine between both of our homes and I've got a big back yard and lots of land, so we both share this land and this space," Brady said. "Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family, so we're like this new, nuclear family..."

He said that his passion for his family drives a lot of the work he does, including his show "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ."

"Moments like this bring you closer," the actor explained. "So we've been doing Tik Toks, we've been playing board games, we played spades, hearts, we've been in my studio writing songs together and freestyling, walking the dogs... It's an amazing time for family because it's kind of like a time out."

When asked how many rolls of toilet paper he has in his home, Brady said he wasn't sure, which he attributes to his mother teaching him to stock up on such supplies as a child, joking that they kept "50 toothbrushes" and "two closets of towels" in their home.

"There's a reason I bought tons of pork and beans and toilet paper," Brady joked. "Because you need one if you're gonna eat the other, hallelujah."

In the same interview, Brady also discussed his "double life" that he led while appearing anonymously as "The Fox" on FOX's "The Masked Singer," and knowing he won the competition before the rest of the world.

"Trust me, when you win something, that kind of helps you sleep well at night," he joked.

Brady also said that the had a "leg up" on the competition because during his teenage years, he worked as a character at Disney World.

"I was Goofy and Tigger," he said. "Especially the Tigger outfit was exactly like wearing the fox outfit with the head and the line of visibility and there was this belt wrapped around your midsection attached to this PVC pipe which is the Tigger tail and the Tigger outfit fit skin-tight."

He added: "It was like, 'OK this is what I've gotta do to maintain my breath when I sing and dance in this because this is definitely different.'"