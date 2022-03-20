Expand / Collapse search
‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus returning to work following on set accident

'The Walking Dead' actor suffered a concussion on set on March 11

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Norman Reedus is returning to work on Tuesday, just about a week after he suffered a concussion while on set of "The Walking Dead". 

Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in the 10 season AMC hit, took to Instagram on Saturday to update his fans on his recovery. 

"Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me," Reedus wrote alongside a photo of a black cat.

He went on to apologize to his fans for missing the Fandemic Tour in Atlanta due to his injury. The fan-centered convention celebrates the best of comics, movies and television, which included the hit-show "The Walking Dead", which is also filmed in the Georgia city. 

"And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it," Reedus continued. "Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat," he concluded, adding a black cat emoji. 

Reedus suffered a concussion on set on March 11, according to his representative Jeffrey Chassen.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set," the actor’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen told Fox News Digital. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

It is unclear what led to the incident or if it occurred during filming, but AMC has pushed production back a few days, according to Deadline.

The show is filming the final episodes of the series.

This isn't the first time Reedus, has been injured while on set of "The Walking Dead." The actor cut his arm filming the episode "Them" in 2015. Reedus' injury was caught on camera but didn't make it into the episode, Deadline reported.

Other incidents have occurred on the set of "The Walking Dead," including the death of stuntman John Bernecker.

Bernecker fell 22 feet to his death while rehearsing a scene for the AMC show in July 2017. The stuntman crashed into a concrete floor — rather than an air bag — and succumbed to head injuries two days later.

Bernecker's fall occurred while he was rehearsing a fight scene with actor Austin Amelio, who was a regular cast member on Season 8 of the show. While an air bag was placed below Bernecker, the stuntman missed it on his way down and hit the concrete.

The stuntman's family sued AMC, and details of Bernecker's death were revealed in court in December 2019. 

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

