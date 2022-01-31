‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31

Actor Moses J. Moseley, who was notable as a recurring zombie character on "The Walking Dead" has died, Fox News Digital has confirmed. He was 31.

"Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work," Moseley’s rep Tabatha Minchew said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday.

"He was a great friend for 10 years or more," she added. "He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars and fans."

Moseley’s body was found deceased last week in Stockbridge, Georgia, and police are investigating his death to determine if foul play is suspected, according to TMZ.

CHESLIE KRYST, MISS USA 2019, DEAD AT 30: CELEBRITIES REACT TO THE STAR’S TRAGIC PASSING

The outlet reported on Monday citing a family member that Moseley’s body was discovered in the Hudson Bridge area after the family had been unable to reach Moseley since Sunday of last week.

Moseley’s family pressed to the gossip site that they had been phoning various hospitals but were unsuccessful in locating the actor and decided to file a missing person’s report on Wednesday. It wasn’t until the family contacted OnStar that Moseley’s vehicle was tracked down to the Hudson Bridge — where his body was subsequently found with a reported gunshot wound, according to TMZ.

MISS USA 2019 CHESLIE KRYST JUMPS TO HER DEATH FROM NYC CONDO BUILDING

Police are hard at work investigating the cause and manner of Moseley’s death, the outlet said.

The Stockbridge police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Moseley broke onto the scene on "The Walking Dead," in which he was cast from 2012-2015 as one of Michonne's pet zombies.

Other on-screen appearances for Moseley — who was born in Aiken, South Carolina — include "Joyful Noise," "The Internship," "Queen of the South," "Attack Of The Southern Fried Zombies" and HBO’s "Watchmen," among other titles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AMC issued a statement on Twitter that reads: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley." The tribute includes a close-up photo of Moseley with a blue sky and clouds above.