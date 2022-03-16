'The Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus suffered a concussion on set, rep says: 'He is recovering well'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus suffered a concussion on set, according to his representative Jeffrey Chassen.

The incident occurred March 11 in Georgia on set, Deadline reported.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set," the actor’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen told the outlet. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

It is unclear what led to the incident or if it occurred during filming, but AMC has pushed production back a few days, according to Deadline.

The show is filming the final episodes of the series.

HORRIFYING DETAILS OF ‘WALKING DEAD’ STUNTMAN'S DEATH REVEALED IN COURT

This isn't the first time Reedus, who stars as Daryl Dixon on the show, has been injured on the set of "The Walking Dead." The actor cut his arm filming the episode "Them" in 2015. Reedus' injury was caught on camera but didn't make it into the episode, Deadline reported.

Other incidents have occurred on the set of "The Walking Dead," including the death of stuntman John Bernecker.

Bernecker fell 22 feet to his death while rehearsing a scene for the AMC show in July 2017. The stuntman crashed into a concrete floor — rather than an air bag — and succumbed to head injuries two days later.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bernecker's fall occurred while he was rehearsing a fight scene with actor Austin Amelio, who was a regular cast member on Season 8 of the show. While an air bag was placed below Bernecker, the stuntman missed it on his way down and hit the concrete.

The stuntman's family sued AMC, and details of Bernecker's death were revealed in court in December 2019.

An attorney for Susan and Hagen Bernecker claimed the production team was "complacent" in terms of safety, and that there was "just a failure to plan for anything other than complete success" on the set, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the attorney's closing arguments, the attorney argued that Amelio may have touched the stuntman, causing him to grab a hold of a railing and alter his fall, Deadline reported at the time. Amelio denied having contact with Bernecker.

"There are a zillion different ways that this stunt could have been thrown off, but there just wasn't any planning for it," the attorney said, via Deadline.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.