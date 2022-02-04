‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley's family believes he was kidnapped, murdered

Actor Moses J. Moseley's loved ones believe someone is responsible for his death.

The star, who was a recurring zombie character on "The Walking Dead" died at the age of 31. His sister, Teerea Kimbro, tells TMZ that those close to him believe he was kidnapped and then killed.

Moseley’s body was found deceased in Stockbridge, Georgia, and police are investigating his death to determine if foul play is suspected, according to TMZ .

The actor's sister said he had a taping scheduled for the Monday but he was a no-show. Kimbro told the outlet skipping out on a taping is something he would "never" do.

Authorities found the actor's body in his car. The vehicle's doors were locked and Moseley was found with a gun in his lap. He had a gunshot wound in his face, the outlet reports.

Kimbro said the gun was hers as the two of them liked to go to the gun range for shooting. He had a license to carry, per the gossip site.

The outlet reported on Monday citing a family member that Moseley’s body was discovered in the Hudson Bridge area after the family had been unable to reach Moseley since Sunday of last week.

"Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work," Moseley’s rep Tabatha Minchew said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday.

"He was a great friend for 10 years or more," she added. "He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars and fans."

Moseley’s family pressed to the gossip site that they had been phoning various hospitals but were unsuccessful in locating the actor and decided to file a missing person’s report last Wednesday. It wasn’t until the family contacted OnStar that Moseley’s vehicle was tracked down to the Hudson Bridge — where his body was subsequently found with a reported gunshot wound, according to TMZ.

The Henry County police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Moseley broke onto the scene on "The Walking Dead," in which he was cast from 2012-2015 as one of Michonne's pet zombies.

Other on-screen appearances for Moseley — who was born in Aiken, South Carolina — include "Joyful Noise," "The Internship," "Queen of the South," "Attack Of The Southern Fried Zombies" and HBO’s "Watchmen," among other titles.

AMC issued a statement on Twitter that reads: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley." The tribute includes a close-up photo of Moseley with a blue sky and clouds above.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.