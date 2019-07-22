Vogue slammed for linking Sharon Tate murder with 1960s beauty trend

Vogue has been slammed by beauty fans after posting on Instagram linking the Manson Family mass murders with the latest fashion trend in a "f---ing sick" promotion.

The official beauty account referenced the notorious killings under a snap of English singer-songwriter Jorja Smith - linking her 60s-inspired look with the death of actress Sharon Tate.

In 1969, Sharon - who was eight months pregnant - was killed in cold blood at her Hollywood home, along with four other people, by followers of Charles Manson.

Vogue wrote: "With this summer marking the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family murders and the tragic death of Sharon Tate, the catalyst for the '60s revival is secret to no one.

"Tap the link in our bio to see how five 'It' girls have modernized throwback looks."

Followers of the account were quick to hit back with criticism of the post causing Vogue to delete the post - but the article it linked to is still live.

And some joked what Vogue might use for their next inspiration, with some joking that suicide cult leader Jim Jones may even inspire a sunglasses line.

One joked: "Truly inspired by a violent murder to get my latest summer look. RIP Sharon but check out my mini-dress." While another added: "Wonder how they will mark September 11? New eyebrow trend?"

The article the post advertised, titled "How It Girls Are Embracing the '60s Beauty Revival," features women wearing winged eyeliner and the bouffant hairstyle popularised by Tate.

It also referenced Quentin Tarantino's film "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," which is set in 1969 in which Margot Robbie stars as Tate.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.