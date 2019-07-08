British actor Vinnie Jones' wife Tanya dead at 53

The wife of former soccer hardman and actor Vinnie Jones died this weekend after a long battle with cancer.

Tanya died at the age of 53 at home surrounded by her family in Los Angeles.

Hollywood action star Vinnie’s spokesman told The Sun: “At 8:46 a.m. local time in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6, Vinnie Jones‘ wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness.

“Tanya passed peacefully at the Jones family home surrounded by Vinnie, their daughter and other family members.

“Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time.”

A source said her condition had worsened over the last few weeks.

In 2013 Vinnie revealed they were both suffering from melanoma — the most serious type of skin cancer.

Tanya, who had an emergency heart transplant at the age of 21, had already been treated twice for cervical cancer.

Vinnie had found a lump under his eye, and a check-up revealed it was malignant melanoma. Then Tanya developed the same illness. They fought it together, as a couple, and successfully.

A source said last night: “Tanya had been ill for quite a while. But the last two or three weeks her condition really deteriorated. Vinnie has been by her bedside. It’s heartbreaking news.

“I think Vinnie had been in the U.K. at some point and then flew back straight away when he heard.

“It had been a waiting game for them — but she was not going to get better.”

Jones and Tanya married in Watford in 1994.

They moved to Los Angeles, where he pursued a successful acting career.

In 1998, he made his film debut in Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," in which he played a mob enforcer.

Jones also appeared in "Mean Machine" in 2001 and in 2006 acted in "X-Men: The Last Stand." He is well known for his roles in "Eurotrip" and "She's The Man."

He went on to co-star alongside Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the action thriller "Escape Plan" which was released in 2013.

He earned a reputation as a hardman in his soccer career and was a member of the “Crazy Gang” at Wimbledon.

He won the 1988 FA Cup Final with the club which he played well over 200 games.

He also had spells at Chelsea, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Queen’s Park Rangers.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.