'The View' co-host derides Bernie Sanders' debate showing: 'Looked like he crawled out of a garbage can'

"View" co-host Abby Huntsman ripped into how Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., presented himself during the third Democratic primary debate on Thursday.

"Bernie looked like he crawled out of a garbage can last night," Huntsman said on Friday's episode of "The View."

Huntsman argued that the debate "didn't move the needle at all" for her, saying: "For me, it was like an 'SNL' skit. Everyone played their roles."

Co-host Meghan McCain added that former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, was proposing plans that made it seem as though he was applying to be an MSNBC contributor.

DEBATE DESCENDS INTO MELEE OVER HEALTH CARE, OBAMA, SOCIALISM AS DEMS STRUGGLE TO SHOW UNITY

"Some of the plans he's putting forth -- to me, just seemed like someone who wants to become an MSNBC contributor or wants to run for something else," she said.

Co-host Joy Behar disagreed, defending O'Rourke's rhetoric on firearms. "Beto is a guy who just witnessed people dying in El Paso. That's why he is passionate," she said.

She was referring to the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in O'Rourke's hometown. During Thursday's debate, O'Rourke said: "hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore," he added.

During the debate, O'Rourke's campaign released a new slogan: "Beto has a ban for that," which plays off a popular refrain of Elizabeth Warren's supporters: "She has a plan for that."