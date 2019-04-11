Victoria’s Secret unveils Grace Elizabeth as its newest Angel

Grace Elizabeth has officially earned her wings.

The 22-year-old American model has just been named the newest Angel for the lingerie retailer, following the recent heavenly announcements of Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham and Leomie Anderson.

“This almost feels unreal, I’ve been pinching myself all morning!” Elizabeth captioned in her announcement on Instagram Wednesday. “Since the moment I entered the modeling world my goal was to work with Victoria’s Secret. Today I am proud to announce I am... (drumroll please) THE NEWEST ANGEL!!! I can’t even express how grateful I am to all of my family, friends, and fans for your constant support and belief in me.”

“You guys have been the biggest force behind my journey,” continued Elizabeth. I’m so excited for this next chapter in my life and in my career. Thank you Ed Razek, Monica Mitro, John Pfeifer, Sophia Neophitou, and Michelle Priano for welcoming me with open arms to this incredible family. I love you all.”

Many of Victoria’s Secret models quickly congratulated Elizabeth on social media.

“Yay yay yayyy!” captioned Jasmine Tookes. “You deserve it so much.”

“That’s right!” chimed Taylor Hill.

Vogue Australia reported that the Florida-raised beauty, born Grace Elizabeth Harry Cabe, made her modeling debut in 2015 for GUESS and Polo Ralph Lauren before making her runway debut for Diane von Furstenberg. That same year, Elizabeth secured a spot in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris and was later announced as a face of the lingerie label’s Pink line, which previously featured Angels Miranda Kerr and Behati Prinsloo.

“Walking in Victoria’s Secret show has been my dream from the beginning,” Elizabeth told Fox News back in 2017. “I prayed, cried, screamed and dance right before I went out. All I know is that my wings were heavy until the moment my feet hit the runway. I then felt light as a feather. I couldn’t see anything and I can’t tell you what I did walking down the runway because my adrenaline was pumping so much that the only people I saw were Bruno Mars and my parents, who were sitting in the front row, screaming my name.”

Elizabeth, who named Christie Brinkley and fellow Angel Candice Swanepoel as two of her inspirations, admitted she was starstruck by Adriana Lima, who announced late last year she was leaving Victoria’s Secret after almost 20 years.

“Meeting Adriana Lima was one of the highlights of the show,” said Elizabeth. “Her energy is contagious. Adriana is so down-to-earth, yet her strength and confidence just radiate onto you.”

At the time, Elizabeth admitted she was stunned that British Vogue has compared her to a young Cindy Crawford.

“Remind me to say thank you!” said Elizabeth. “Besides her beauty, she’s known for her presence on set, along with her professionalism. To be grouped in the same sentence as Cindy Crawford is an honor!”

Elizabeth may be gearing up for her newest heavenly role these days, but she did originally share one piece of advice on looking good in photos that have clearly worked for her.

“The best advice I can give you is to look and feel confident,” she said. “Smile with the eyes!”