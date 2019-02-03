Behati Prinsloo supports Adam Levine, Maroon 5 at Super Bowl

Behati Prinsloo showed love for husband Adam Levine and Maroon 5 as they prepared to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

COLIN KAEPERNICK'S ATTORNEY SLAMS MAROON 5, ADAM LEVINE OVER SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE

In an Instagram post, Prinsloo, 30, showed Levine, 39, and his bandmates walking onto the field, captioning the snap, "Once in a life time....so proud of these boys @maroon5 #superbowl53."

Levine previously revealed that Prinsloo would be in attendance, but that their daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio, 11 months, would be watching their dad on TV from their Los Angeles home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The little, little kids, they are going to stay home. It is a little bit of a fiasco out here, it is a little crazy, so we are going to keep them home... but they are going to watch on TV and I am going to wear daddy bracelets so they can see that I am representing them well," Levine said. "They get to watch on TV, I am sure they prefer that too, instead of the chaos."

ADAM LEVINE OPENS UP ABOUT PERFORMING AT THE SUPER BOWL: 'NOBODY THOUGHT ABOUT IT MORE THAN I DID'

Levine also posted behind-the-scenes photos from Maroon 5's rehearsals leading up to the halftime show, including their final dress rehearsal, featuring pyrotechnics.

He captioned the shot, "Lift off," adding a rocket emoji.

Levine and Maroon 5 have been plagued with backlash for performing at the Super Bowl in light of the NFL's treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, with numerous stars boycotting football's biggest night altogether.

However, Levine insisted that he'd taken everything into consideration before signing the dotted line with his band, who will be joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott.

ROGER WATERS PLEADS WITH MAROON 5 TO KNEEL IN SOLIDARITY WITH COLIN KAEPERNICK AT SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

"You know, I think when you look back on every Super Bowl halftime show, it is this insatiable urge to hate a little bit," Levine said in a sitdown last week. "I am not in the right profession if I can't handle a bit of controversy. It is what it is. We would like to move on from it and speak through the music."

PETITION URGES MAROON 5 TO DROP OUT OF SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

"No one put more thought and love into this than I did," he added. "I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."