Cindy Crawford explains why she still poses nude at 53

Cindy Crawford isn’t shying away from the camera anytime soon.

The veteran model is 53 years old and just posed nude again for renowned photographer Russell James’ new book, "Angels."

In an interview with PorterEdit published on Friday, Crawford explained that she loved the opportunity to strip down in a respectable way because many times her industry overlooks models in their 50s.

CINDY CRAWFORD TALKS NUDE PHOTO REGRETS: I 'GOT TALKED INTO' SOME RACY PICS

“Part of the reason I wanted to do it was that I thought, ‘At what age is being naked not beautiful anymore? Is there a sell-by date on us?’ she told the outlet. “I don’t look the same as I did at 20, 30 or even 40. If we take care of ourselves, why not?”

Even though her latest shoot might not expose as much skin as her iconic Playboy covers, she insisted it’s all about feeling beautiful in your own skin.

“Am I frolicking on the beach in a string bikini? No. But there is a place where I want to feel beautiful naked, in my private life, with my husband [Rande Gerber],” the mother-of-two revealed. “[Russell] was tapping into that real place – not high heels, not a lot of makeup, not coy, just a real woman who doesn’t have clothes on.”

Speaking of Playboy covers, Crawford does have one regret: not being naked more often.

“I look back at some of my old Playboy pictures and I think, ‘Why wasn’t I walking around naked all the time?’” she said. “I’m not getting younger. So I want to celebrate who I am today.”

CINDY CRAWFORD REVEALS HER AGELESS SECRETS

In addition to modeling for special projects, Crawford has a home décor brand, a skincare company called Meaningful Beauty, and guiding her children — son Presley, 19, and daughter Kaia, 17 — in their modeling careers.

Kaia is currently one of the most in-demand models in the world. She recently walked for Moschino, Lanvin, and Saint Laurent in Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Crawford admitted the Kaia did have an advantage breaking into the modeling industry but since it has definitely paved her own way.

“She is my daughter and people know that. But when people say that I bought her a cover of a magazine, I think, if I was going to buy a cover for someone, it would be me! If I could get someone into a fashion show, I would be getting it for myself.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And social media has completely changed the game compared to when Crawford started. “We weren’t constantly being photographed in what we were wearing to the show," she explained. "There is more pressure to produce content every day.”

As for what keeps Crawford motivated? "I just want to be around interesting people. That’s worth it for me."