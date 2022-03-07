Gigi Hadid criticized for comparing Ukraine and Palestinian conflicts: 'Absolutely appalled'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gigi Hadid is facing criticism for comparing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The model, whose father is Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, announced earlier this week that she would be donating her Fashion Week earnings to Ukrainians.

"I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine," Hadid, 26, wrote on Instagram.

BELLA HADID SPORTS 'PALESTINE' JEWELRY WHILE OUT ON THE TOWN WITH FRIENDS

"Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the [sic] end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

Immediately, the model was hit with criticism for the comparison, which was also shared in an Instagram post by Vogue.

"I am absolutely appalled that Vogue Magazine posted this today with Gigi Hadid where she compares the Ukrainians to Palestine," activist and influencer Elizabeth Savetsky shared in an Instagram Reel where she dove into three reasons Hadid should not compare the two conflicts.

BELLA HADID ACCUSED OF SHARING ANTI-SEMITIC RHETORIC OVER ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CLASH

"No. 1: Ukraine does not pose a threat to Russia like Hamas-led Palestine does to Israel," Savetsky said. "No. 2: Ukrainians do not target civilians with rockets and suicide bombings. No. 3: Palestinian leaders have rejected peace proposals for a sovereign Palestinian state on multiple occasions."

Savetsky called Hadid's comments "extremely dangerous for Jews all over the world because when celebrities like Gigi Hadid paint Israel as oppressive there are antisemitic attacks globally."

Israeli actress and book author Noa Tishby shared on her Instagram that Hadid is "hijacking the Russian invasion of Ukraine to promote propaganda about Israel."

Despite the pledge from the mother of one, commenters replied to the Instagram post in which Hadid is seen smiling and waving to bystanders in an image taken by renowned photographer Phil Oh.

"How can you compare between Israel and Russia?!" reads one comment. "Shame on Vogue for giving the stage for such lies!!"

MAYIM BIALIK SPEAKS OUT ON ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT: 'DEVASTATING'

"The same as Palestine?! Oh dear somebody please give Gigi a newsfeed," reads another comment. "Oh, and a lesson on how not to hate Jewish people. It’s not a good look."

"Wow antisemitism at its best- thanks for equating a war on civilians with the only democracy in the Middle East- btw which side are the Palestinians on (it’s Russia btw) and which side are the Israelis (Ukraine)," fumed another. "Please be on the right side of antisemitism and not make the Jewish peoples lives harder and more dangerous."

"Vogue should stick to fashion and stay out of politics especially if they know nothing about it and the d--n uneducated models should keep their opinions to themselves. Unfollowing Vogue," wrote another commenter, while another penned a soliloquy cautioning others, "Before you all get on this woman’s parade - understand that it’s her way of pushing her agenda. It’s political. It’s propaganda. She’s USING the tragic situation of the Invasion of Ukraine, by a Dictator, to push her own agenda. That’s a grotesque use of a platform."

Fox News has reached out to Gigi Hadid's rep for comment.

In May 2021, amid heightened violence taking place in Israel and the Gaza Strip , the supermodel's sister Bella Hadid took to her own Instagram to share a collection of photos and videos showing her walking down the streets of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn with demonstrators holding pro-Palestinian flags.

"The way my heart feels … To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place ... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!!" the model wrote at the time .

"It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!" she added.

Decriers of Vogue's social media post came out in a fury — and many said they would be hitting the unfollow button on the style account.

Vogue has since edited its caption to remove the mention of Palestine.

Meanwhile, a Vogue source told Page Six that the magazine "condemns anti-Semitism," and that the Instagram post was "directly quoting [Hadid]" and has since "been updated."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.