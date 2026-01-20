Beckham drama deepens as ex-stylist says Nicola had ‘spooky energy,’ knew marriage wouldn't be good for family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Beckham family drama continues to unfold, a former hairstylist of Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola Peltz, is speaking out about her alleged mean-girl behavior behind the scenes.

Hours after Brooklyn made scathing claims about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, on social media, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, who once worked with Peltz, took to his Instagram to share his own experience working with the "not nice" 31-year-old actress and revealed why he thought the marriage wouldn't be good for the Beckham family.

"I've worked with her," he said on his Instagram story. "Not nice. Not nice. I can say with my full chest, not good energy, bad news bears. And then, yeah, based on how many wedding planners she went through, I think she's the issue.

"I mean, Google her. Google her. Go into Reddit, go into the dark corners of Reddit and read a little bit about her. Not a good person. So, I perked up right when I saw that they were getting married.

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this isn't going to be good for that family. It's not going to be good for that family.' Spooky energy, very spooky energy. I don't even feel bad saying that because when someone's just so not nice, it always comes out. You can't hide that. So, yeah, I do. I feel really bad for [the Beckham family]. I do. And I put my foot in my mouth when I talked about her years ago."

During an appearance on the "Bad B----" podcast in 2019, Anderson referred to Peltz as a "monster."

"I’ve lucked out that I have had amazing people to work with, but the ones that were ever bad were the ones that ended up not going anywhere, so I can talk about them," he said at the time. "I remember this one time the worst of the worst of the worst, there was this one little diva girl … her name was Nicola Peltz. Turns out she’s from a really wealthy family, and it was like she was supposed to be the new ‘IT’ girl, but she has disappeared now. She is actually a monster."

On Monday, Anderson admitted he doesn't regret putting "his foot in [his] mouth" at the time.

"She went away from the scene. She was supposed to be the new it girl, but girls who aren't nice, they kind of disappear. Hollywood doesn't put up with that," he said on Instagram. "So she kind of disappeared….I put my foot in my mouth back then. I don't regret it though."

Anderson gave his two cents on why he thinks Brooklyn made the decision to go public with the claims.

"I know why I think it was done. It seems like somebody's putting him up to it," he said, referring to Peltz. "You better publicly say something and make them look bad because I don't want to be the evil one. So, is that why he put it out? Bro, you can't take that back."

On Monday, Brooklyn, who married Peltz in 2022, took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement about his fractured relationship with his parents.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 26-year-old alleged that his parents had been trying to sabotage his relationship with Peltz long before their wedding.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he wrote. "My mum canceled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children."

Brooklyn said he has received "endless attacks" from his parents, both publicly and privately, before detailing the embarrassing moment his mom "hijacked" his first dance with Peltz at their wedding.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," he claimed. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

According to the Daily Mail, a source claimed the wedding dance was filmed by the videographer, after the couple imposed a strict no-phone rule at their wedding.

"Thousands of people are now speculating about just how inappropriate Victoria’s performance really was, and releasing the footage could be the ultimate proof that everything Brooklyn has alleged is completely accurate," a source told the outlet.

"The only person who can lawfully release that footage is Brooklyn himself. And while he’s clearly been pushed to (his) breaking point, he may still feel it’s not something he wants to relive, especially on such a hugely public scale."