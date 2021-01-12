Victoria Beckham says an Elton John performance inspired her to 'step away from' the Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham is looking back on the moment she realized it was time to part ways with the Spice Girls.

The 46-year-old star wrote a letter to her future self for British Vogue and in it, she reflected on a pivotal moment in her career involving Elton John.

"Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas. He performed 'Tiny Dancer' as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him," she recalled. "It was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion. That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams."

She added: "It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl."

The Spice Girls released a number of successful albums in the 1990s before each member, Beckham included, ventured out into solo careers. They'd later come back together for a tour that kicked of in late 2007.

Another reunion came at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in London. In 2019, the crew kicked off another reunion tour, but Beckham opted out. At the time, she said she felt "like a very different person" than who she was when she was a Spice Girl.

For John's part, he's held multiple residencies in Las Vegas: including one from 2004-2009 and another from 2011-2018.

"For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying," Beckham continued in her letter.

She added: "It was scary to close a chapter that defined you. I know you are still reinventing yourself, taking on new challenges, and ignoring the naysayers. You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your own path."

Since leaving the music biz behind, the star has forged a successful career for herself in the fashion industry and in 2019, jump-started a beauty brand.

"First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty," Beckham noted. "What comes next? I’m dying to know."