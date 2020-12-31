Elton John, 30 years sober, calls AA's Zoom meetings during pandemic a 'lifesaver'

Elton John said this week that his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings on Zoom have been a "lifesaver" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday," the "Rocket Man" singer said on Prince Harry and Meghan’s new podcast, Archewell Audio. "I connect with my friends who I’ve known for about 30 years in the program, and that’s great.

"If it hadn’t have been for Zoom, I don’t know what we would’ve done. It’s been a lifesaver."

John said he was in the middle of a concert tour when the pandemic started and he was forced to return home to Britain.

"It was very strange because we were going full pelt," he said, "and then all of a sudden we ground to a halt."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY RELEASE FIRST PODCAST EPISODE FEATURING SON ARCHIE

John said he’s at higher risk for the virus because he’s older and he has an underlying condition.

"I’m 73 years old and I’m a semi-diabetic so I’m in a risky area there," he said.

He added that while he sees his husband and children every day, he’s also relied on the phone and Zoom to stay in touch with extended family.

ELTON JOHN CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF SOBRIETY, SAYS HE'D 'BE DEAD' IF HE DIDN'T SEEK HELP

John celebrated 30 years of sobriety last summer, writing on Instagram in July: "Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday."

He added, "If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The podcast also included celebrities like James Corden, Deepak Chopra and José Andrés.