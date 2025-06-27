David Beckham hospitalized for surgery related to soccer injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Victoria Beckham shared a photo on social media Friday of husband David Beckham recovering in a hospital bed.

"Get well soon daddy," she captioned the post on her Instagram Story.

David went to the hospital for surgery to repair issues relating to a playing injury from his England career, Fox News Digital has learned.

He broke his wrist in May 2003 in a match between England and South Africa in Durban, South Africa.

DAVID, VICTORIA BECKHAM OFFICIALLY BECOME 'SIR' AND 'LADY' AS KING CHARLES III BESTOWS KNIGHTHOOD

In the photo, David smiled for the camera while lying on a hospital bed in a gown with a blue arm sling around his neck.

Victoria shared a second photo that showed the former soccer player wearing a bracelet with beads that spelled out "Get well soon."

David began playing soccer professionally with Manchester United in 1992. He finally retired in 2013 after playing for the LA Galaxy for five years.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

David was knighted by King Charles III earlier this month for his services to sports and charity, meaning he is now known as Sir David Beckham, and Victoria is Lady Beckham.

"Growing up in east London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour," he shared in a statement at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you," Victoria wrote on Instagram after the announcement.

The fashion designer also gushed over her husband on Father’s Day, writing on Instagram, "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple share four children: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.