Victoria, David Beckham appear to be absent from Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz’s vow renewal as rift rumors persist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicola Peltz Beckham paid tribute to her mother while renewing her wedding vows with her husband of three years, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

At the vow renewal ceremony on Aug. 2, the 30-year-old actress, who is married to the 26-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, wore an updated version of her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz's original wedding gown from her 1985 nuptials with Nicola's father Nelson Peltz.

On Monday, Nicola took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was officiated by Nelson and attended by many other members of the Peltz family, including Claudia, though David and Victoria were absent. According to their Instagram posts, the couple appear to currently be vacationing in France. It's unclear if the couple were on vacation at the time.

"this day meant so much to us," Nicola wrote in the caption of one post, which included a carousel of images from the event.

"The Last Airbender" star reposted a side-by-side image from a fan's account that featured Claudia wearing the gown at her wedding and Nicola donning the repurposed dress at her vow ceremony. "Nic wearing her mom's wedding dress for her vow renewal," the fan wrote in the caption.

VICTORIA AND DAVID BECKHAM'S FAMILY FRACTURED AS TENSIONS REPORTEDLY MOUNT WITH SON BROOKLYN AND WIFE NICOLA

Nicola altered Claudia's dress to an off-the-shoulder style with a corseted bodice. The upcycled dress appeared to feature the original's floral appliqué detailing along with the three-quarter-length cinched puff sleeves and full-length skirt with its ruffled hemline.

The "Lola" filmmaker donned a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown when she and Brooklyn originally tied the knot during a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, 2022. The pair first began dating in October 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2020.

Nicola has previously spoken out about how she has been inspired by her parents' decades-long marriage. During a 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said, "My parents have been together more than 40 years, and they always make fun of each other."

‘My dad is just so cute," Nicola added. "When my mom leaves the room, he’s always just like, ’She’s so beautiful.' They still act like young kids in love. Literally, they’re always making out, to the point where my brother’s like, ‘I’m closing my eyes. Stop making out.’ They’re so in love, and being able to grow up with that is so beautiful. I would never settle for anything other than that. Brooklyn and I are always on each other’s laps. Anytime we walk around, we’re holding hands."

In addition to Nicola, the 83-year-old billionaire investor and the 70-year-old former model also share seven other children, including Will, Brad, Brittany, Matthew, Diesel, and Zachary, and Gregory. Nelson is also father to two children from his previous marriage to Cynthia Abrams.

Later on Monday, Nicola shared photos from the vow renewal ceremony's afterparty in which she was seen wearing another vintage gown. In several snaps, Nicola was pictured in a blue butterfly dress from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 1998 collection.

During an Aug. 6 interview with People magazine, Brooklyn gushed about renewing his vows with Nicola.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It was beautiful," Brooklyn said of the ceremony. "We just wanted a really beautiful experience — a really cute memory."

"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her," he continued. "I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

Brooklyn also told the outlet that he planned to "find space" on his body to tattoo his renewal vows after he was previously inked with his original wedding vows.

"These ones were actually longer than my original ones," he said.

While many members of Nicola's family were pictured joining the couple at their vow renewal celebrations, Brooklyn's relatives appeared not to have been present. In addition to David and Victoria, Brooklyn's siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, were also not seen taking part in the festivities.

A representative for David and Victoria did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

David and Victoria's absence comes amid rumors of a rift between the couple and their son and daughter-in-law. The soccer legend and the Spice Girls member were said to be "disappointed" in Brooklyn and Nicola's decision not to attend any of David's 50th birthday celebrations in May.

"There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family," a source told People . "The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life."

In August 2022, Nicola quashed rumors of a family feud after social media users noted her decision to wear a Valentino gown at her wedding rather than a dress created by her fashion designer mother-in-law.

While speaking with Variety, Nicola addressed the speculation and explained why she chose a Valentino gown instead of a Victoria Beckham dress.

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola recalled during a joint interview with Brooklyn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She didn't say, 'You can't wear it;' I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she added of the media coverage that the rumors received.

"I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good," Brooklyn said at the time.