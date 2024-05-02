Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Victoria Beckham loves 'getting really old' with David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since July 1999

Victoria Beckham is sending all her love to her husband, David Beckham, on his birthday.

In honor of the soccer star's 49th birthday Thursday, Victoria posted two photos of her and David on Instagram. In one photo, Victoria is looking into the camera while David is sitting slightly behind her with his arm around her laughing at something off camera. 

The second photo is from Victoria's recent 50th birthday bash. The couple is hugging in the middle of a dance floor, Victoria seemingly giving David a peck on the cheek.

"Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together!" Victoria captioned the post. "You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx."

David and Victoria Beckham on the red carpet

Victoria wished David a happy 49th birthday with an Instagram post. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The comments section quickly filled up with fans sending David their well-wishes, with one writing, "Happy birthday David!!!! impressive couple, admirable the love you feel for each other after so many years, congratulations on many more!!!!" 

Another added, "I love getting old with you guys too."

Victoria also posted an Instagram story of multicolored balloons covering the ceiling of her home, with the caption "birthday balloons," and tagged David.

David and Victoria began dating in 1997 after they met when members of the Spice Girls, including Victoria, went to watch a Manchester United soccer game. David played for the team. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in July 1999, just a few months after welcoming their first child, son Brooklyn Beckham.

Since then, the couple has added three more children to their family — sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper — and welcomed actress Nicola Peltz Beckham as their daughter-in-law after she married their oldest son.

David and Victoria Beckham posing at the premiere of "Beckham."

Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999 and have four children. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

His sons Cruz and Romeo also paid tribute to their dad on their Instagram accounts, with Romeo posting a throwback picture of the two of them and Cruz posting a series of pictures of the two of them throughout his life.

The couple celebrated the fashion designer's 50th birthday last month.

Victoria, who broke her foot in February while working out, entered her party using crutches. She paired the medical devices with a gauzy mint gown, paired with loose waves.

Victoria and David Beckham at a fashion show

The famous couple also recently celebrated the fashion designer's 50th birthday last month. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The highlight of the evening was the impromptu reunion of all five Spice Girls — Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Beckham (Posh Spice).

Together, the group sang their hit "Stop," complete with the dance moves from the music video.

David posted a video of the moment on Instagram, including him singing along.

"I mean come on," he wrote in the caption. 

Also in attendance at the party were Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek, who attended with husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

