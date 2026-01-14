Beckham wedding DJ says Victoria and Brooklyn’s dance was 'really awkward,' left Nicola 'crying her eyes out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans are champing at the bit to see unreleased footage of Victoria Beckham dancing "inappropriately" on her son, Brooklyn Beckham, at his wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz in 2022.

On Monday, Brooklyn shared an explosive, six-page statement to his Instagram story, exposing what led to the rift in the Beckham household. Brooklyn alleged that the night before his wedding, family members told him that Nicola was "not blood" and "not family."

He said his parents sent his brothers to attack him on social media before they blocked him last summer. Late last year, Brooklyn's brother Cruz Beckham shared that Brooklyn blocked their entire family on social media.

Brooklyn said Victoria "hijacked" his first dance at his wedding, which was in front of 500 guests at their Palm Beach, Florida nuptials in 2022. He said Marc Anthony called him to the stage at the time when he was scheduled to dance with his wife. Instead, Victoria was waiting for him at the stage for a dance.

BILLY BUSH COMPARES BROOKLYN BECKHAM FAMILY FALLOUT TO PRINCE HARRY: ‘HE WENT NUCLEAR’

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," Brooklyn said.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life." — Brooklyn Beckham

Ever since Brooklyn's statement, fans have been speculating online about the extent of Victoria's first dance with her son and are hoping a clip of the dance is leaked online.

The DJ at the wedding, DJ Fat Tony, commented on Brooklyn's claims against his mother on Wednesday, when he posted a video on Instagram of a scene from the TV show "Motherland," featuring a character doing a TikTok dance at a function with the words "POV: Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance" written across the top.

"Actual video footage it’s true I was there !" he wrote in the caption.

He later doubled down during an appearance on the British talk show, "This Morning," on Friday, going into full detail on what he witnessed at the reception.

"There was no slut dropping, there was no PVC cat suit [and] no Spice Girl action," he explained. "why I said it was inappropriate as well was because at the time. It was the timing."

Beckham feud timeline April 2022: Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz at her family’s Miami estate. Feud rumors surface after Nicola wears a Valentino gown rather than a Victoria Beckham design, though the family publicly denies any rift.

Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz at her family’s Miami estate. Feud rumors surface after Nicola wears a Valentino gown rather than a Victoria Beckham design, though the family publicly denies any rift.

April 2025: Speculation shifts to Brooklyn and his brother Romeo after Romeo begins dating model and DJ Kim Turnbull, who previously dated Brooklyn.

Speculation shifts to Brooklyn and his brother Romeo after Romeo begins dating model and DJ Kim Turnbull, who previously dated Brooklyn.

May 2025: Brooklyn and Nicola are not seen at David’s 50th birthday celebration in London, fueling renewed feud speculation.

Brooklyn and Nicola are not seen at David’s 50th birthday celebration in London, fueling renewed feud speculation.

August 2025: The couple renews their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony attended by about 200 guests, with Brooklyn's family notably missing.

The couple renews their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony attended by about 200 guests, with Brooklyn's family notably missing.

December 2025: Cruz Beckham denies claims his parents blocked Brooklyn on Instagram, saying they were blocked instead. Brooklyn and Nicola spend Christmas with her family.

Cruz Beckham denies claims his parents blocked Brooklyn on Instagram, saying they were blocked instead. Brooklyn and Nicola spend Christmas with her family.

January 2026: Brooklyn confirms he is estranged from his parents in a series of Instagram posts, alleging lifelong control and accusing Victoria Beckham of overshadowing his wedding.

Tony explained that Anthony invited both Brooklyn and "the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage and," while everyone expected Nicola, "he says Victoria come to the stage."

"At that point Brooklyn's like suddenly literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife," Tony said. "Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out. Brooklyn's stuck there on stage, and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony is like 'go put your hands on your mother's hips.' It's a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."

He added that while "it is difficult to deem what is inappropriate," all of this is "about how Brooklyn feels" and that if he believes "it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate."

According to Tony, "the most awkward part of it all" was during the brunch on Sunday, the day after the wedding, "because everything that had gone on the actual wedding night was discussed amongst all the guests the next morning."

A source told People that Brooklyn and Nicola are the only two people with access to footage of their wedding.

"Brooklyn and Nicola are the only ones who have access to video. It’s an extremely embarrassing moment for them, and it would not be good for Brooklyn’s mental health to see this circulating online," a source told the outlet.

"It’s one of the most humiliating moments of his life, and he doesn’t want it to be seen by the world."

A source told Page Six that Victoria "got up on stage and wrapped her arms around Brooklyn" and "nuzzled into his neck."

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham slammed as ‘spoiled brat’ for blasting famous parents

"She was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the God’s truth. Nicola ran out crying. The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet," the insider added. "Nicola’s friends were saying ‘You have to go back down.’ Her face was swollen. She finally came down and was sad the entire evening. It was so heartbreaking."

While Brooklyn is claiming Victoria stole his and Nicola's first dance, reporting from the Daily Mail at the time said the couple had their first dance earlier in the night, dancing to a live performance of Elvis Presley's hit song "Only Fools Rush In," by South African artist Lloyiso Reporting at the time also claimed Nicola also had a father-daughter-dance with her dad, prior to Victoria and Brooklyn's dance together later in the night.

Since Brooklyn exposed his mother for dancing "on him" at his wedding, old videos of Victoria dancing have resurfaced.

Hello! Canada shared a video of Victoria dancing with her dad, Anthony Adams, over the Christmas holiday. The video, which was posted on Instagram last month, has new viewers and commenters after Brooklyn's explosive statement.

"This aged well 😂," one user wrote. "This is nice!!! I don’t understand the issue," another added.

Another chimed in, "It's just a family...every family is different. They are dancing in their way..... Stop judging them."

There have been several videos created by social media users, poking fun at Victoria's alleged dance with her son. Brooklyn's brother Cruz appears to be joining in on the jokes after he was seen liking a creator's post this week.

Content creator Olly Hume shared a skit of the DJ at the Brooklyn-Peltz wedding introducing Victoria to her dance with Brooklyn.

"And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son," Hume said before prompting "Pony" by Ginuwine to play.

"Interesting moves Victoria #beckham #beckhamwedding #news #joke #funny #comedy," Hume captioned the post, which earned a like by Cruz.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham took to social media to send a seemingly subtle dig after Brooklyn made scathing claims about their parents.

BECKHAM DRAMA DEEPENS AS EX-STYLIST SAYS NICOLA HAD ‘SPOOKY ENERGY,’ KNEW MARRIAGE WOULDN'T BE GOOD FOR FAMILY

Since Brooklyn's social media rant, Cruz has stayed active on Instagram while promoting his upcoming U.K. concert, but hasn't directly responded to his brother's claims.

In a post shared to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Cruz thanked his fans for selling out his show and noted that he may be adding more dates. However, he accompanied the post with a popular Spice Girls song, "Who Do you Think You Are" — a song about how someone can lose themselves and get trapped in the glitz and glam of fame.

The lyrics read, "The race is on to get out of the bottom / The top is high so your roots are forgotten / Giving is good, as long you're getting / What's driving you is ambition I'm betting / Who do you think you are? / Who, some kind of superstar?"

While not directly calling out his brother, Cruz's song choice hints at where he might stand and where his loyalties lie.

Brooklyn shocked the world on Monday after uploading a lengthy statement about his relationship with his parents.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn began. He said that his parents had gone to the press, which left him with "no choice" but to address the family rift publicly.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," Brooklyn wrote.

He continued, "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships. … Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Brooklyn alleged David and Victoria "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe" him into "signing away the rights to" his name.

"My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since," Brooklyn said. "During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra and Nicola’s Naunni at our table because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours."

Brooklyn continued making harsh claims about his family and said they "value public promotion and endorsements above all else."

"Brand Beckham comes first," he alleged.

"Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations. We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family,'" he continued. "But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires , my mum refused."

Nicola co-founded Yogi's House, a non-profit organization for rescue dogs.

The 26-year-old went on to address the narrative that his wife controls him. Brooklyn denied these claims.

"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety . For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brooklyn's lengthy statement concluded, "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Prior to the bombshell statement, Brooklyn reportedly sent his parents a legal "desist" letter, informing them they could only speak to him and his wife via lawyers. The Sun reported that the letter instructed his parents not to mention him or his wife on social media.

Dr. Carole Lieberman, a clinical psychiatrist, told Fox News Digital that Brooklyn taking legal action emulates "toddler" behavior.

"Although Brooklyn is the eldest child, he is behaving like a toddler by maintaining this feud. They need to be going to family therapy, not communicating via attorneys," Lieberman said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.