'Wheel of Fortune's' Vanna White gets warning about future co-host Ryan Seacrest: 'He can't spell'

As longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak prepares to step down from the beloved game show, his co-host Vanna White got a cheeky warning about the new successor, Ryan Seacrest.

"Tell me everything," White said to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos while appearing on their talk show. Seacrest famoulsy co-hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with Ripa for six years.

PAT SAJAK LEAVING 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE'

"He can’t spell," Consuelos chimed in, as Ripa agreed, "Yeah, he cannot spell at all."

White reacted, surprised by the news of her future "Wheel of Fortune" co-host.

Consuelos then asked White whether she’d noticed any misspellings in any of their text message exchanges.

White indicated that she hadn’t seen anything mistyped in her correspondence with Seacrest and said, "Maybe he’s on his best behavior?"

"Maybe he’s dictating the text, and somebody’s typing it for him," Ripa suggested. "Because I will say — and I can say this freely, we all have experienced it here — when Ryan Seacrest texts you, you say to yourself, ‘This person is trying to tell me something.’ That’s the first thing that you realize that Ryan is trying to tell you something, but oftentimes, you just don’t know what that is."

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’S VANNA WHITE DOESN'T WANT TO THINK ABOUT' THE END OF GAME SHOW WITH PAT SAJAK

White previously revealed she shared a few "Wheel of Fortune" co-hosting tips with her new game show partner.

"You have to know the alphabet," White jokingly said to E! News. "He’s professional. He’s going to be just fine."

Although she noted they haven't had any big conversations yet, White said she’s going to get to know Seacrest "really well."

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’S' VANNA WHITE SUGGESTS PAT SAJAK’S DAUGHTER MAGGIE WOULD BE ‘GOOD REPLACEMENT’ FOR HER

"I called him to congratulate him on becoming the host," she added. "He was just so kind, and so he goes, ‘Look, no one’s ever going to replace Pat. I’m not trying to replace Pat. I’m just thrilled to be able to work with you, and I’ll do whatever it takes. Please teach me whatever I need to know.’"

It’s nearly the end of an era for the iconic games how duo of Sajak and White.

In June, Sajak announced that he would be leaving "Wheel of Fortune" after 40 years.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sajak previously tweeted that while "it's been a wonderful ride," his 41st season would be his final one with the show.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote.

He added, "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sajak has hosted the famous game show since 1981. White joined him on "Wheel of Fortune" the following year.

