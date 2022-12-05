'Wheel of Fortune’s' Vanna White 'doesn’t want to think about' the end of game show with Pat Sajak

Vanna White is having a tough time thinking about the end of her time on "Wheel of Fortune."

In 1975, the game show premiered with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford leading the show as hosts. It was not until 1982 that White and Pat Sajak took on the role as co-hosts. The pair has been running "Wheel of Fortune" ever since.

"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship," White shared in an interview with People magazine.

"And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

In September 2021, Sajak, 76, revealed that he and White were "closer to the end than the beginning" of hosting the game show. White, 65, is having a harder time saying goodbye.

During this time, Variety reported that both White and Sajak renewed their contracts through at least the 2023-2024 television series, so it is unclear exactly when the duo will make their exit.

"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team," she shared with People. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

White revealed that it is hard for her to visualize what "Wheel of Fortune" will look like without either host. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that," she explained.

She noted that she is unsure if the game show will go on without her and Sajak.

"I can't imagine. Everybody relates ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" White said. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

Looking back on her time on the show, White said she is grateful for the past 40 years as host of "Wheel of Fortune."

"It's incredible. I cannot believe it's been 40 years. Honestly, I've loved every minute of it," she said.

White continued: "Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It's a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people's lives and it makes people happy. So it's a great job."