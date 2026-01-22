Vanna White marries John Donaldson in secret ceremony after more than a decade together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vanna White said "I-D-O" and married John Donaldson in a secret ceremony.

Dressed in a sweeping white gown adorned with pearls and sparkling crystals, the longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host smiled as Donaldson carried her in his arms for a marriage announcement posted on Instagram Wednesday.

"Surprise! We got married," the television icon shared online. "John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony.

"We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John."

White shared a carousel of images with her husband, including throwback snaps from vacations and photo shoots.

Kathy Hilton was among the hundreds of friends and fans who celebrated the newly married couple online.

"Congratulations!!!!," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star commented. "Rick & I are so happy for you both!"

Jerry O'Connell wrote, "Gimme an M. Gimma and A. Gimme an R. Gimme an R. Gimme an I. Gimme an A. A G and an E. CONGRATS!"

White admitted wedding bells weren't on her mind last month during an interview with E! News.

"We’re very happy," she told the outlet in December. "We’ve been together for a long time, and we are just happy the way it is.

"Maybe people want to see us get married. When you’ve been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you’re already married. You don’t have to have that piece of paper."

The couple met at a mutual friend's barbecue in 2012.

"I remember looking at him and thinking, 'He's really cute,'" she told People magazine in 2023. "We ended up talking for a long time that night."

She noted that her relationship with the real estate developer "just works," adding, "He lets me be me, I let him be him. There is no drama."

White has two children — Nicholas, 31, and Giovaana, 28 — with ex-husband George Santo Pietro. The former couple married in 1990 and split amicably in 2002.