Hilton magnate turns the tables on burglars, defends multi-million dollar LA home with shotgun

Kathy Hilton is sharing more details about the recent break-in at her home, including how her husband turned the tables on the burglars.

During a recent interview with Extratv, Kathy explained that the robbers "broke the glass" and entered her home while her husband Rick Hilton was upstairs and their security guard was at the guest house.

Once Rick heard glass shatter, he "got a shotgun out" and confronted the three burglars after they broke the doors leading to the primary bedroom.

"Get the f--- out of here. The police are on their way," he told the robbers, according to Kathy. "Then our [security] guy came up, they met, they ran out and then [Rick] started shooting the gun out of his office in the air."

The Hilton home was broken into around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, while Kathy was in Las Vegas, Nevada for BravoCon. The suspects were no longer in the home once police arrived on scene and were not located following a search of the surrounding area.

Fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Sutton Stracke's home was also burglarized that same evening, while she, too, was away promoting the show at BravoCon.

"The individuals involved entered through a kitchen window and stole all of my luxury handbags, including pieces from Hermès, Chanel and other designers. They also took my fine jewelry," Stracke said in a statement to NBC News at the time.

"I am cooperating fully with authorities as they continue their investigation."

The 15th season of the popular reality show is set to premiere on Dec. 4 on Bravo, and will see the return of longtime cast members Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley — as well as Kathy's sister, original Beverly Hills housewife, Kyle Richards.

Kathy joined the show as a friend of the housewives during its 11th season and quickly became a fan favorite. Her daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton, discussed their mother’s involvement during a March 2021 episode of Paris’ podcast "This Is Paris," saying they didn’t know she was doing the show until she was halfway through filming.

"My mom lied to us, pretended she wasn't doing it, wouldn't admit it," Paris said. "There's no way she would do this if there was not a pandemic happening and she wasn't so bored at home for the last year. There's no way she would have said yes. They've asked her every year."

The family was also featured on two seasons of "Paris In Love," which followed Paris as she planned her wedding to Carter Reum and later as she welcomed her first child.

Paris welcomed her son, Phoenix, in January 2023 and her daughter, London, in November 2023, both via surrogacy.

