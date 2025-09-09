Jerry O'Connell claims 'yoga bandit' stole his wallet and phone during class

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jerry O'Connell was looking for zen, but was left with a burden instead.

O'Connell, 51, claimed an unknown woman took his belongings while he was taking a yoga class in the Los Angeles area.

The "Pictionary" game show host said that his phone and wallet were stolen out of a pair of shoes he stashed in the studio before taking a class. O'Connell dubbed the woman who swiped his things the "yoga bandit," according to People.

REBECCA ROMIJN, JERRY O'CONNELL ADMIT UNCONVENTIONAL APPROACH TO 18-YEAR MARRIAGE

The woman allegedly requested to use the restroom at the studio, which O'Connell later learned she lied about being late to class. When the session was over, O'Connell's belongings – which included cash – were missing.

"I wear the same pair of dirty old sneakers to yoga class and before class, I took them off and slipped my wallet and phone into the dirty shoes. I've done that over 100 times — I know this because my app says I've taken 107 classes," he told People.

He said it "made no sense" that his items were missing "since the door is locked."

"I told the guy at the desk in a hushed tone since I was still feeling the zen, and if there's a place where no one is going to freak out, it's a yoga studio," he told the outlet.

NBC first reported that Los Angeles Police Department officials took a theft report, and said the crime was caught on security cameras.

"We check the feed and we see her. She has pigtails, wearing yoga clothes, carrying a yoga mat and is wearing a yoga arm sleeve."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

O'Connell added, "You can see her saying, ‘Oh shucks, I'm late for class,’ and she bends down next to my dirty shoes and pulls out my wallet and phone, and leaves."

The culprit allegedly immediately charged "almost $500 at a department store and 100 bucks at the gas station," O'Connell said, before adding that American Express already had a new card ready for him.

The woman allegedly has a repeated history of incidents stealing from yoga studios.

"I went to the police station, and it turns out she'd gone to the yoga studio to case it a few times, and to other studios," the actor said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The only real bummer is that I had a photo of Rebecca from high school in my wallet, a four-leaf clover Jack McBrayer had given me, a $2 bill I got while shooting ‘Stand By Me,' and my grandfather Charles Witkowski's obituary."

The television host also kept his Powerball lottery tickets in the wallet.

"So if Gus's Liquor hits the jackpot, it could be the yoga bandit," he said before adding, "What are the rules about that? Is it my ticket or the yoga bandit's ticket?"

O'Connell added, "By the way, I have an Android, so good luck selling that. And Find My Android doesn't work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The theft didn't stop the father-of-two from returning to the studio to perfect his practice.

"I was back today and took a class," he said. "Shout out to Zack, my yoga teacher – I can touch my toes because of him, so all things ended well."