Vanessa Hudgens puts toned figure on display in sunny bikini pic: 'Just a cowgirl and her coffee'

Vanessa Hudgens is giving the world a glimpse at her fit physique.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself soaking up some sun in a high-waisted leopard-print bikini, which showed off the actress' toned abs and muscular figure.

She also donned a straw hat, sunglasses, and gold accessories, including a body chain, bracelets and rings.

"Just a cowgirl and her coffee," read the caption of the photo, which featured Hudgens gripping a brown mug.

The "High School Musical" star recently shared a bevy of swimsuit shots while on a tropical vacation. One such photo was tagged "Amanyara," a resort in Turks and Caicos.

In the photo, Hudgens donned a pink bikini with a floppy straw visor hat. In a second photo, she wore a long cover-up skirt.

"Turkssss" read the caption.

Another photo from the trip, captioned "Paradise," featured the star wading in the water.

For the picture, she wore a barely-there baby blue bikini and similar gold accessories.

To complete the ensemble, she wore circular sunglasses and a zebra-print bucket hat.

Hudgens caught some flack at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when she made comments on social media that seemed to downplay the seriousness of the breakout.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t,” she said during an Instagram Live session in March regarding the possibility of a long-lasting quarantine. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Later, she addressed the backlash on her Instagram Story.

“Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said.

“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too," she said. "In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

