Vanessa Hudgens shows off toned body in cut-out swimsuit after working out

Vanessa Hudgens has been keeping busy in quarantine by sharing her at-home workouts with fans.

The 31-year-old brunette beauty posted a number of videos and photos with her followers on Thursday to motivate them to get off their feet.

And it appears the sweat Williams is working up is paying off. The former "High School Musical" star shared a sexy selfie donning a bright blue cut-out bathing suit that gave fans a peek at her tight tummy.

The former Disney star also announced on Thursday that her workout would help raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Get in on this while it's still up!!!! Worked out with @isaacboots up on his IG live for the next 24 hours raising money for @nokidhungry," Williams announced in a separate video posted to her account.

Back in March the actress was caught in some controversy after she made some confusing comments about coronavirus on social media.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t,” she said during an Instagram Live session on Monday about a potential quarantine lasting until the summer.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” the 31-year-old actress added.

“I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now," Hudgens backtracked.

She later claimed her comments were "taken out of context" and that she, like many others, is staying home.