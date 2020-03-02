A look at Vanessa Hudgens’ #ThirstyThursday social media photos

For Vanessa Hudgens, another Thursday means one more #ThirstyThursday photo opp.

The 31-year-old actress has recently been taking to Instagram to celebrate the social media tradition of pairing themed photos with a day of the week.

In honor of it being Thursday, here's a look at the snapshots Hudgens has posted of the trend so far:

Completely Sheer

The "Bad Boys for Life" actress shared a photo of herself on Feb. 27 lying on top of an old-school television wearing a sheer one-piece with rhinestone detailing. She completed her look with black pumps, bold red lips and kept her hair pulled back.

"Turn it on baby #thirstythursday," she captioned the steamy snapshot, which appeared to be from a photoshoot she did for Girls Girls Girls Magazine.

Animal print

Also on Feb. 27, Hudgens shared another sultry photo of herself -- rocking a head-to-toe leopard print outfit -- while lounging by a pool.

"Migraines, usually stem from being dehydrated. Get this girl a drankkk #thirstythursday," she wrote alongside the picture, which appeared to be from the same photoshoot.

Little black outfits

On Feb. 6, Hudgens took to the social media platform to share three "Thirsty Thursday" photos of herself.

In the first picture, the star is seen wearing a black silk camisole and sheer bottoms while lying on a mattress and biting her finger. "That details shoot tho. #thirstythursday," she captioned the photo, referencing a photoshoot for the now-defunct Details magazine.

Hudgens then posted a second photo, this time of herself standing under falling water.

"It was obviously raining this day and I stood under the drip coming off the roof. Freezing. But made a great pic lol #thirstythursday," she wrote alongside the picture.

In her third and final pic, Hudgens dons a sheer black one-piece, which was accessorized with a belt and matching pumps, as she sits pool-side.

"To conclude our #thirstythursday here’s the last pic I had from that shoot. I feel like it’s time for some wholesome stuff after today. High school musical throwbacks tomorrow? Lol ❤️❤️" the "High School Musical" alum said.

Swimsuit only

On Jan. 30, Hudgens' theme for her "Thirsty Thursday" photos? A one-piece black swimsuit.

In a series of snapshots, the star was seen striking various poses in the swimwear.

“Oh... it’s Thursday... anyone knows what the means?????” she captioned the first image -- a black-and-white photo of herself posing on the cobblestone edge of the water.

In the second pic, Hudgens is seen with her hands behind her head in a power pose. “#thirstythursday y’all lol I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet 😹,” she captioned the post.

And in her final post for her Jan. 30 picture series, Hudgens gives off a sultry look to the camera.

"#thirstythursday 😉❤️" she simply captioned the snap.

Barely there

In a Jan. 23 photo, Hudgens took to Instagram to show off a new sunflower tattoo.

"And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha 😂," she wrote alongside the skin-baring picture, which features Hudgens lifting up her bright yellow top in order to share her fresh ink with her social media followers.

The star also tagged the tattoo artist behind the work -- Dragon of New York City’s Bang Bang Tattoo -- in the caption.